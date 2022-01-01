The world we live in post-March 2020 has completely and irrevocably changed, and we are all still maneuvering the impact. Every aspect of the way we live, work, learn, transact, socialize, travel, consume, connect, interact, and communicate has changed.

And while all of this macro change is at play in our human orbit, it’s also completely toppled our professional orbit, because the ways people chose to engage with and show up for events and experiences has completely reoriented.

While digital mediums became a required mechanism circa 2020, the very definition of event and experience has today shifted to something that is not constrained by time and channels. Previously defined as a gathering of people with shared interests in a specific location at a specific time, we now see events and experiences as a gathering of people with shared interests who meet in the mediums where they are. Their “THERE” is now, anywhere, at any time, in all ways.

Now, time and place have become up to the individual consumer to decide what that means to them, and how, or if, they will join an experience.

Why does this matter to us?

Consider this… two constants of our human condition during our fleeting and precious time here on earth are change and the drive for connection- connection to other humans, ideas, inspiration.

So essentially, the purpose of an event and experience today is to connect, and to sustain and maintain that connection so that it becomes a community long after the event and experience is over- regardless of how or when it’s experienced.

People attend events, but they join communities.

Spiro, we design events & experiences that create connection and result in community. We’re THERE.