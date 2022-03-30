And, while all this NEW NOW change is at play in our human orbit, one more thing that we took for granted to be static and stable and has now irrevocably changed, is the focal point of our professional orbit- the definition of an event & experience.

As digital mediums became a required mechanism over the past two years, the very definition of event & experience has shifted to something that is not constrained by time and channels. In the NEW NOW, experiences meet audiences where they are – regardless of time, medium or geographic location.

The definition used to be: a gathering of people with shared interests in a specific location at a specific time. Events & experiences have a NEW NOW definition: a gathering of people with shared interests who meet in the mediums where they are.

In the NEW NOW, time and place have become up to the individual to decide what that means to them. Time and place are relative to the individual’s reference point. So, what does all of that really brainy stuff actually mean? Well, being at an event or having an experience can mean right here, right now, wherever I am. It can mean right here, wherever I am, but later. It can mean elsewhere and at another time - as in, somewhere and sometime out… There. All of relative ways to have experiences mean, wherever our THERE is, our experience can be.